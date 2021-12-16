Who Needs Rainforests When You Can Have Sweet Vision NFTs?

A lot of people believe that the planet is headed for imminent climate disaster due to irreversibly manmade climate change and a refusal by the world's largest corporations and most powerful governments to do anything substantial to stop it. Others feel like it would be pretty cool to use blockchain to own pointless digital reproductions of Vision comic book covers with no intrinsic value. Which of these two opposing camps will win the debate with the fate of the planet at stake? Perhaps this press release from Marvel announcing Vision NFTs can help answer that question:

The next VeVe's digital comic offering sees the first appearance of Vision. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, at 8am PT, the fully-readable digital iconic comic AVENGERS #57 arrives on the VeVe app. AVENGERS #57's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in a blind box format for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity. This release features VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare covers by Logan Lubera. Take a look at the gallery below! COMMON – Classic Cover

UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant

RARE – Hero Variant

ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant

SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant AVENGERS #57 marks the first appearance of The Vision! Before he became an Avenger, Vision was created by the evil android Ultron and sent among the Avengers to destroy the team from within. But Vision would rebel from evil creator and would go on to be one of longest serving of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

There you have it. Screw the stupid rainforest and get us some Vision NFTs, baby! Vision NFTs are available right now, true believers! You can get them via the VeVe app here. Now let's watch the world burn, cryptobronies!