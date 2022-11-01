Who Will Be Members Of The Ladies & Non Binaries Of Doom? (Spoilers)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Legion Of Bats #2 is out on the DC Universe Infinite app two weeks ahead of print date. In the first issue, we saw the concept of a Ladies Of Doom – or a Ladies & Non-Binaries Of Doom to give it its full name – proposed by Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. With the second issue, it's time for a recruitment drive. Though not before we get a most excellent piece of wordplay from Tee Franklin.

But soon duties call, and they have to start making preparations…

Of course, just because you are planning on interviewing people, doesn't mean that surprise candidates can't burst through the walls of your changing room.

Meet Knockout, who – in classic superhero/villain introduction style – just knocked out Bane and in the process proved her worthiness. She also happens to work at the local… okay, look, for the purposes of this article we'll be calling it an exotic dancers' club…

… which also sees them reunite with Peaches from the previous series. Might this make her a member, or give the Ladies Of Doom their first case?

While the Batfamily, without Harley, are putting the knockdown on Lady Firefly – who also has ties to the club in question, and maybe need of assistance. Will she also be a member alongside Knockout?

And then we have Poison Ivy's ex, newly introduced from recent Batbooks to the Harley Quinn Animated Universe, The Gardner.

Got to be a member right? So we have Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Knockout, Firefly and The Gardener. But future issue covers suggest more to come. A Doom Legion traditionally has thirteen members, right?

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #2 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

While out shopping for new outfits at the New Gotham Mall, Harley and Ivy stumble across a possible recruit…but are they recruiting for good or for bad? And what loser(s) would dare to show up and ruin their shopping extravaganza? A very pissed-off Clock King and a butthurt Riddler. Meanwhile, Nightwing and Batgirl follow up on a lead that sends Harley reeling…as many villains' plans come to light. Everyone is out to tear our girls apart!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022