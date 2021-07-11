Why Watchmen Never Had A 9/11 (Rorschach #10 Spoilers)

This week sees the tenth issue of Rorschach #10, the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes being published by DC Comics. Which included another dive into the alternate history of the Watchmen world in 2021, going back a couple of decades.

And it looks like while this world has the squid attack on New York, the city managed to avoid a 9/11 attack, as did the Pentagon and the Capitol. Rather, in 2001, the Robert Redford administration was a little more interventionist in the years before.

Osma Bin Laden was captured before the Al-Qaeda terrorist assault on the USA, and it seems that Redford felt no need to invade Iraq or Afghanistan. And indeed, there was no need to deal with Saddam Hussein directly, as it was a self-solving issue. And as for that final panel above?

It does look a little familiar. That's Tom King when he himself was serving in Afghanistan for the CIA. Rorschach #10 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

