Will Frank Miller Come To Rorschach After All? (Spoilers)

It's true, I'm starting to really enjoy Rorschach, the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, published by DC Comics. Published today, Rorschach #6 is framed by three narratives.

Firstly, the letters between Lorna and Wil Myerson, the creator of Pontius Pirate (now a Broadway musical), and who becomes the new Rorschach, the both of them killed trying to assassinate the Republican Presidential candidate, Turley.

And we see both their past and their present as they reveal it to each other. With Wil's life further modelled on Steve Ditko, who would often return a handwritten letter to those who wrote to him, as well as showing the reality of those old comic book "Bullpens".

Then there is the Presidential debate between Turley and Robert Redford, the incumbent Democrat candidate propped up by Vietnam votes and heading to a fifth term. The debate between the two with Turley seemingly gaining the upper hand, runs parallel to the rest of the comic.

And there is the narrative with The Detective on the hunt to find out just what happened with the assassination. Following the seance tape from the first issue, based on a very real tape, but with Wil Myerson now a member of the story. And one name repeating.

Has he gone to visit Frank Miller? Will he be in? And will he have a special visitor?

There is also a couple of returns to Watchmen – the Presidential debate tackles the absence of Dr Manhattan – something that won't be an issue for much longer…

…as well as highlighting the fear of further squid attacks.

There's also this rather insular version of Ozymandias bank of television screens from Watchmen… but one that has a very different effect on its creator, Wil Myerson.

While also, Watchmen highlighted the very real real-life murder of Kitty Genovese in New York. The idea that her neighbours did nothing to help, is a motivating force for the original Rorschach, Walter Kovacs. Kitty was a customer of the dressmaker Kovacs, had turned down a dress made from a special material, and it was that material that Walter used to create his Rorschach mask. In Rorschach, Wil Myerson is also linked to that murder.

So his journey to becoming Rorschach, decades apart, starts with the same historical moment. Wil Meyerson takes that impulse and first buries it into his comic books, such as Pontius Pirate…

… the Frank Miller-esque shadows mirrored into Laura's life, but determined to do something different with it.

She makes people into Rorschachs. But she can't do so from purely fresh clay…

RORSCHACH #6 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

Common tragedies can bind two people together, sometimes in all the wrong ways. The investigation into a famous comic book creator's relationship with a deranged young girl takes the detective to places he never wanted to go. Witness how a woman raised to fear the squid invasion and distrust facts seeks a man whose creations embody strength, justice, and truth, and compels him to trade his paper heroes for flesh and blood.

In-Store: 3/9/2021 $4.99

