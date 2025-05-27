Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: giant-size x-men, superior

Will Giant-Size X-Men New Mutant Cause Trouble Or Police It? XSpoilers

Will Giant-Size X-Men's debuting new mutant from the past be causing trouble? Or will she be policing it? (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Giant-Size X-Men #1 introduces a new mutant from Rome, Italy.

With questions joining the X-Men, preferring traditional justice over Xavier’s methods.

This X-Man that never was brings a different ethical viewpoint and potentially disrupts familiar team dynamics.

Will she align with the X-Men or see them as a paramilitary threat? Find out in this anniversary release.

This Wednesday, we will see the publication of Giant Size X-Men #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanning, and Adam Kubert, with issues being thrown up in the Ms Marvel main feature. With a back-up strip by Al Ewing and Sara Pichelli. And it's that back-up strip that has caused much discussion.

Introducing the X-Man who never was… who is this new mutant, where is she from, and what is her problem with joining the X-Men?

Justina Laguardia of Rome, Italy. Her first name smacks of justice, her surname of a guard. And then we get to see her in action, as she is robbed.

In a case of nominative determinism, she is a police detective working in Rome. And so being recruited by Professor Xavier…

… might not have the same appeal that it might have to other mutants. She's already part of a team seeking justice, and doing it by the book too.

Especially if she views the X-Men as more of a paramilitary threat operating out of a private American school. Not something that a police officer might be down with.

And she has very different sets of priorities and ethics than Professor Xavier has, more in line with her profession than with his. But as for a name?

Superior looks like it will do. After refusing to join the X-Men in the events first depicted in Giant-Size X-Men, how long now will it be before she is introduced into modern day Marvel X-book continuity? I bet we could count the days… Giant-Size X-Men by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanning, Al Ewing, Adam Kubert and Sara Pichelli. #1 is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

(W) Collin Kelly, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE! FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY! PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI! Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $4.99

