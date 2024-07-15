Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Aquaman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Power, absolute universe, DC All-In, scott snyder

Will We Get An Absolute Aquaman From DC Comics?

The Absolute Unoverse line so far mirrors he Resistance for the current Absolute Power series... just without Aquaman. Is this a clue?

Article Summary DC's Absolute Power lineup may be hinting at an upcoming Absolute Aquaman series.

The current DC Absolute lineup includes major heroes but notably lacks Aquaman.

Bleeding Cool previously revealed big names attached to the Absolute Universe titles.

Absolute Universe to feature superheroes reimagined as underdogs in a modern context.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that DC Comics would be getting an Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter as part of their new Absolute Universe line, part of the upcoming DC All-In relaunch. It has been pointed out to me that, alongside Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern mirrors the line-up of the Resistance for the current Absolute Power series… just without Aquaman. Might this indicate that we will have an Absolute Aquaman as well?

I have no idea, but it's a good assumption don't you think? Especially as DC Comics is not publishing an Aquaman comic book at all right now.

Previously I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023 last year. naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Also previously I had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has ran how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

And then DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

