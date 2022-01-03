William Shatner To Publish Book Of Essays Called "Boldly Go"

Bleeding Cool can report that Canadian actor, astronaut, musician, and writer William Shatner, best known for playing James T Kirk in Star Trek and the eponymous TJ Hooker, is to see the publication of a collection of his essays under the title, Boldly Go. Peter Borland of the publishing house Atria bought the book rights from William Shatner and will publish Boldly Go in the autumn of this year. Victoria Sanders of Victoria Sanders and Associates, Shatner's agent, negotiated the deal. The book is co-written by Joshua Brandon, story editor, and writer on Houdini And Doyle, and writer on Miles And Ben, Friend Me, Haven, and has written and directed the upcoming movie A Thousand Little Cuts starring Star Trek's Marina Sirtis.

Atria said the collection sees William Shatner examining "key events from his 90 years of life, using them as a springboard to reflect on the interconnectivity of all things, our fragile bond with nature, and the joy that comes from always being open to learning something new."

Previously, Shatner wrote a series of books chronicling his experiences playing Captain Kirk, being a part of Star Trek, and life after Star Trek. He has also co-written several novels set in the Star Trek universe with Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, a series of science fiction novels called TekWar co-written with Ron Goulart that were also adapted for television, and the Samuel Lord series with Jeff Roven. He also wrote by himself the Quest For Tomorrow series, and the Of War series,

He also hosted the reality-based television series Rescue 911. He has also published eight albums, beginning with The Transformed Man. Recently, William Shatner flew to space aboard a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule and at the age of ninety, became the oldest person to fly to space.