Witchblade #1 Touts Campbell and Sienkiewicz Limited Variant Covers

The rebooted Witchblade #1 will also feature very limited edition variant covers by J. Scott Campbell and Bill Sienkiewicz

Article Summary Witchblade #1 reboot features Campbell and Sienkiewicz limited covers

Marguerite Bennett and Giuseppe Cafaro spearhead the new series

Special incentive covers available for comic shops

Available in print and digital formats on July 17th, 2024

Top Cow Productions has finally revealed the much anticipated J. Scott Campbell (1/50) and Bill Sienkiewicz (1/100) incentive variant covers for Witchblade (2024) #1 by NYT Best-Selling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, Batwoman, DC Bombshells) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad, Power Rangers, Red Sonja). Campbell's and Sienkiewicz's signature style will join the ranks of other cover artists like Giuseppe Cafaro, DANI, and Brad Simpson, and Witchblade's original co-creator, Marc Silvestri, the CEO of Top Cow Productions, Inc. and one of the founders of Image Comics. These covers will help kick off this new reimagining, which hits comic book stores this July 17, 2024.

This new series will be the first reboot of the 1990 Top Cow comic with the original series heroine, Sara Pezzini. Series creator Marc Silvestri said, "We can't wait for Witchblade fans to fall in love with Sara Pezzini all over again and for new readers to experience the energy of the 90s with this new origin story!"

In Witchblade #1, New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious criminal cabal beneath the city, where an ancient power collides and transforms her into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings. The new series will update the story to 2024 storytelling pacing and dynamics with, well, more anatomically correct art regarding the female characters, particularly the heroine.

Scott Campbell's and Bill Sienkiewicz's cover embodies Bennett's and Cafaro's "sleek, vicious, ferocious" and powerful new Witchblade – making viewers wonder how Sara will use this ancient power or whether she will be consumed by it.

There will also be these special incentive covers for participating comic shops:

Cover D (1/10): Dani Strips and Brad Simpson (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM224

Cover E (1/25): Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, Virgin Cover (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM225

Cover F (1/50): J. Scott Campbell (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM226

Cover G (1/100): Bill Sienkiewicz (Full Color)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM227

Cover H (1/250): Line art by Marc Silvestri (Virgin Cover/Inks)

LUNAR ORDER CODE: 0524IM228

0524IM816 WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR I INC 1:500 MARC SILVESTRI SIGNED B&W VIRGIN VAR

Retailers who order 500 copies or more of Cover A, B, and C in any combination are eligible to order an additional copy of WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR H INC 1:250 B&W VIRGIN VARIANT signed by cover artist MARC SILVESTRI. CVR, I may ship after the on-sale date of 7/17.

0524IM817 WITCHBLADE (2024) #1 CVR J INC 1:1000 MARC SILVESTRI ORIGINAL ART SKETCH COVER VAR (LIMIT ONE PER STORE)

Retailers who order 1,000 copies or more of Cover A, B, and C in any combination are eligible to order an original piece of art drawn on a blank variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI (Limit one per store). CVR J may ship after the on-sale date of 7/17.

Witchblade (2024) #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 17th, for $4.99 for 48 pages. The Final Order Cutoff deadline for comic shop retailers is Monday, June 24th, 2024. Witchblade (2024) #1 will also be available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

