Wolverine And Kitty Pryde by Chris Claremont and Damian Couceiro

Wolverine And Kitty Pryde #1 by Chris Claremont and Damian Couceiro coming from Marvel Comics in April 2025

Bleeding Cool reported at the weekend that this was coming, and now Marvel Comics has issued the full confirmation of a new Wolverine And Kitty Pryde five-issue comic book series by Chris Claremont and Damian Couceiro, set in the direct aftermath of the original 1985 mini-series Kitty Pryde And Wolverine by Claremont and Al Milgrom, forty years ago. With variant covers by Adi Granov, Marcus To, and Rickie Yagawa.

"During his groundbreaking 16-year run of Uncanny X-Men, Chris Claremont transformed Marvel's Merry Mutants into the pop culture phenomenon they are today. Now, his unparalleled impact on the franchise continues with all-new stories that add new depth and revelations to this influential era. This April, Claremont returns to a key turning point for one of the X-Men's most iconic duos in WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE. Teaming up with rising star artist Damian Couceiro (X-Men Unlimited, Groot), Claremont will further reveal Wolverine and Kitty's adventures in Japan, following their beloved 1984-1985 team-up series, Kitty Pryde and Wolverine. The saga pits the pair against all-new villains while they forge the incredible bond that redefined them as characters. The series will feature covers delivered by another legendary X-Men talent, artist Alan Davis. When Kitty Pryde nearly lost her soul to Ogun during her journey to Japan, Logan was there to keep the youngest X-Man on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with Mariko Yashida, it's going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love! An all-new adventure that at last tells the full story of the duo's journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters who they are today."

"It's really great returning to this arc, especially since it's being presented by a wonderful artist, Damian Couceiro!" Claremont said. "It's the story of what happens between the end of the original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine mini-series and Logan and Pryde's return home to rejoin the X-Men. Five issues, more than a single story, complete with surprises galore!" "Obviously, that Kitty Pryde and Wolverine miniseries is so iconic, taking Kitty from the 'junior' X-Man to the fully fledged hero we see when she returns to New York," Editor Mark Basso added. "But there was a clear gap between the end of this Ogun situation and when Wolverine and Kitty arrive in New York in Uncanny X-Men #192, and we were thrilled Chris was ready to show what happened in that intervening window. Why was Kitty in such a different headspace when they got back? And hey, where'd Kitty's father get to? Now you'll get to see."

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by DAMIAN COUCEIRO

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant Cover by MARCUS TO

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

On Sale 4/30

