Wonder Woman: Evolution #6 Preview: Wonder Woman vs. The Amazons

Wonder Woman and Donna Troy take on the Amazons in this preview of Wonder Woman: Evolution #6, but all is not what it seems. Will Diana stop hallucinating before the new villain debuts? Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #6

DC Comics

0222DC137

0222DC138 – Wonder Woman: Evolution #6 Dave Johnson Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

Can even Wonder Woman save a world without hope? Diana faces her toughest trial yet as she is flung into the future to save an Earth on the verge of complete collapse. Guided by a future version of Donna Troy, Wonder Woman must question the reality of her surroundings, while accepting the reality of the consequences. All this, plus the reveal of a major new villain!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.