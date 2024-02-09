Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chris claremont, Sovereign Seven, Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Vs… The Sovereign Seven? Tom King, Seriously…

Wonder Woman #6 sees her take on a team assembled by Sgt. Steel and made up of Giganta, Circe, Grail, Dr. Psycho, Silver Swan, and Angle Man.

In the upcoming Wonder Woman #6, with artists Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Moray, comic book writer Tom King will see Wonder Woman take on a team assembled by Sgt. Steel and made up of Giganta, Circe, Grail, Dr. Psycho, Silver Swan, and Angle Man. They are fighting on behalf of The Sovereign, the true ruler of the United States Of America. So naturally, it will be on the Washington Mall. Two blocks from Tom King's house.

Hang on, wait a minute. Tom King used to be an intern for Chris Claremont at Marvel Comics, though Claremont has forgotten this. When Claremont went to DC Comics, Claremont co-created the Sovereign Seven as a superhero team at DC Comics from 1995 to 1998.

Tom King introduced The Sovereign to Wonder Woman and this is a team of seven of her foes fighting against her. Are we calling them… the Sovereign Seven as well? Mister Tom King, that is a deep cut. Of course, he can't call it that, as it was a creator owned series with Dwayne Turner, even though it took place in the DC Universe. But I bet that's what they are called inside his head.

The Sovereign Seven were a group of royals from planets that destroyed by a Rapture, each saved by the leader of the team – Cascade. The original group consists of Cascade, Finale, Rampart, Reflex, Indigo, Network and Cruiser. And they worked out of a TARDIS-style Crossroads Coffee Bar, which is bigger on the inside than it is on the outside.

