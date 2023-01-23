World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #22 Preview: Veronica gets a valentine from secret admirer in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #22, and Archie gets jealous.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV221285

(W) Dan Parent, Various, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) Dan Parent, Pat & Tim Kennedy, James Fry (CA) Bill Golliher

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Be Your Valentine!" Veronica keeps getting valentines dropped into her locker from a secret admirer. They seem very romantic, and she's intrigued. Then when she hides out to sneak a look at her admirer, she notices it's someone she'd never expect! Who is it, and what does he really want? Then, in "The Ultimate Test," superhero MR. JUSTICE touches down in Pembrooke. And he's tasked with something of supreme importance: being Cheryl Blossom's life coach! But will the job of making sure Cheryl Blossom treats others with kindness be the toughest mission Mr. Justice has ever been on? Finally, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a super-battle between Steel Sterling and the Blue Bison, a hulking brute who possesses even greater strength than Steel. Noting that Archie is a big fan of Steel, the girls compete with each other to get an autograph during the super-battle, causing even more visual chaos. Will they get in Steel's way of victory?

In Shops: 1/25/2023

SRP: $9.99

