Wrong Earth Does We Could Be X-Men in Ahoy October 2023 Solicits

Wrong Earth returns to Ahoy Comics in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations, with We Could Be Heroes by series creators Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle with Juan Castro with Dragonflyman, Dragonfly, and the rest, with an exquisite corpse chapter from Mark Russell. And a cover straight from Giant-Size X-Men.

WRONG EARTH WE COULD BE HEROES #1 (OF 2) CVR A CASTRO

AHOY COMICS

AUG231486

AUG231487 – WRONG EARTH WE COULD BE HEROES #1 (OF 2) CVR B UNLOCK – 3.99

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Jamal Igle (A / CA) Juan Castro

AHOY's first hit series returns with a two-issue anniversary celebration from creators Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle! With Dragonflyman, Dragonfly, and the rest of the masked crime-fighters trapped elsewhere in the multiverse, Earth-Alpha's police, government, and banks are taken over by dastardly villains! New heroes emerge-but can they prevail? Also featuring a new chapter of the AHOY 5th anniversary prose serial by Mark Russell!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLACKS MYTH KEY TO HIS HEART #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG231481

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

The final issue of the only werewolf P.I. book you need! Will Claire embrace her inner demon, or will Strummer get to her in time? Can Beatrice give Strummer the answers she's looking for? And will Carly ever get her Get Out of Jail Free card? Plus, AHOY extra features, including a new chapter of the 5th anniversary prose serial.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CON & ON #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG231482

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Daniel Schoeneck

Continuing the tale of pros and cons at the world's biggest comics convention! 2015: Careers are, as ever, made and lost, important relationships maintained and destroyed-but an apparition of the greatest superhero heralds the most tragic change. Featuring the usual AHOY extra features, including a new chapter of the 5th anniversary prose serial.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PROJECT CRYPTID #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAURICET & BRYANT (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG231483

AUG231484 – PROJECT CRYPTID #2 (OF 6) CVR B UNLOCK APONTE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Alisa Kwitney, Alex Segura (A / CA) Mauricet, Steve Bryant

Continuing the wild new anthology exploring the world's most bizarre creatures! Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet show us the true meaning of love with the interspecies romance "Chupahuahua," which looks at the love between a Chupacabra and a chihuahua. Think of the logistics! Alex Segura and Steve Bryant move us to the tropics with "Diana Montalvan and the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker," a supernatural tale of aviary suspense. Plus the usual AHOY extras, including a new chapter of the 5th anniversary prose serial.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SECOND COMING TP VOL 03 TRINITY (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG231485

The book that turned the comics industry upside-down with "quite a bit of humor…[and] a lot of heart" (The New York Times) is back for its third act. Written and co-created by 2022 Eisner winner Mark Russell, Second Coming: Trinity finds Jesus Christ, the Son of God, tackling his biggest challenge in 2000 years: babysitting a child with super powers! Meanwhile, his roommate-the superhero called Sunstar-faces his greatest enemy, and his own guilt, in a court of law. It's "The Nanny" meets The Bible-with a superpowered baby! Collects all six issues of the acclaimed miniseries.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

