X-Force #37 Preview: Drastic Times Call for Drastic Measures

X-Force #37

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

THE PEACOCK TATTOO? At last – learn the truth about the man behind the mask who's been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019's issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike – don't miss this key issue!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609467703711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467703721 – X-FORCE 37 DAVIS PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609467703731 – X-FORCE 37 MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $3.99 US

