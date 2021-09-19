X-Men Legends #7 Preview: A Classic Wolverine and Jubilee Team-Up

X-Men Legends #7 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, delivering the classic team-up of Wolverine and Jubilee in a new story written by the legendary Larry Hama, with Billy Tan on art. Check out a preview of the issue below.

WOLVERINE. JUBILEE. HAMA.

Any way you slice it, the ultimate team-up is back, bub! Comics legend Larry Hama returns to his run on WOLVERINE, with the start of an all-new adventure that will pit the man formerly known as WEAPON X, and fan-favorite JUBILEE, against a host of their deadliest foes!

When two young mutants disappear, our heroes set off for Japan to track them down. But LADY DEATHSTRIKE and THE HAND have their own designs on the duo, and it'll take no small measure of blood, sweat and adamantium to change their minds! Illustrated by the incomparable Billy Tan, get set for the start of a deadly international mutant conflict!

