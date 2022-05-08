X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview

Thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a mutant-errific preview of X-Force #28, New Mutants #25, Wolverine #21 and starting with X-Men Red #2, that will be hitting stores on the 18th of May. But you lucky folks get to enjoy the first pages of all those series right now. Oh and Immortal X-Men #2 and Eternals #12 were over here…

Do you remember a month ago when in BC gossip, we stated "And Petra and Sway were never real." Well here you go. Nrw Mutants gets rather Inferno-ey, X-Force contineus to show that Krakoa creates most of its own problems and Wolverine really hates Deadpool.

X-MEN RED #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220857

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war – and on what they now call Arakko, they're keeping up their violent ways. ABIGAIL BRAND knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But STORM has other ideas, along with a broken MAGNETO in her corner and ROBERTO DA COSTA making his own moves. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world… and someone has to claim it.

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

NEW MUTANTS #25

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210894

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE!

The big two-five is here – and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo… but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne – and Magik isn't the only queen

in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers!

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $4.99

X-FORCE #28

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221007

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

IT'S QUENTIN QUIRE, #&%$!

CEREBRAX stalks the island of Krakoa, and no one is safe! Its hunger for minds is insatiable…but what happens when it absorbs the minds – and powers – of the most powerful mutants?! X-FORCE will have to STEP. IT. UP. – and QUENTIN QUIRE leads the way!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #21 STEGMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221011

(W) Ben Percy (A) Adam Kubert (CA) Ryan Stegman

DEEPER INTO DANGER DANGER DANGER!

Outnumbered and surrounded, WOLVERINE unleashes his berserker rage, and DEADPOOL embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what's with all the ROBOT X-MEN, and what do they have to do with the X-DESK?

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99