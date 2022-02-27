Yen Press Announces 4 New Manga Titles for Future Release

Yen Press, LLC announced four new titles that will be published in August 2022. These acquisitions included an omnibus edition of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, and the debut of the manga series Heroine No More, Unnamed Memory, and Gahi-chan!

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

Story by Seiko Tanabe

Art by Nao Emoto

"Josee has been in a wheelchair since she was a child and has lived her life through pictures, books, and her imagination. One day, she meets Tsuneo, a college student, and while they clash at first, the two soon grow closer than expected. She takes this chance to venture outside with Tsuneo to experience a new world where surprises await."

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish is an omnibus collection of the two volumes of the manga adaptation by Nao Emoto published by Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine in 2020. Since the initial publication of this beloved story by Seiko Tanabe in 1984, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish has been widely celebrated and adapted into live-action films in Japan and Korea. In 2020, it was made into an anime film. The prose edition of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish is set to debut from Yen On in March 2022.

Unnamed Memory

Story By Kuji Furumiya

Art By Naoki Koshimizu

"Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!"

Unnamed Memory, an ongoing fantasy romance light novel series published by Yen On, continues to grow in popularity and draw in new readers due to its compelling story and gorgeous illustrations. Fans of this popular series are sure to be excited for this manga adaptation, which does an amazing job of adapting Kuji Furumiya's alluring story and chibi's beautiful illustrations and character designs.

Heroine No More

Story and Art By Momoko Koda

"Every girl dreams of starring in her own love story. Hatori also firmly believed that one day she would marry her childhood friend, Rita—but things are never that simple! The agony of a heartbroken young maiden is laid bare in this uproarious comedy!"

Heroine No More is a welcome addition to the Yen Press shojo lineup, which includes hits such as Cheeky Brat and Fruits Basket. Fans are sure to love the twists and turns of this friends-to-lovers story! This classic shojo manga was originally published in 2010 by Shueisha and had a live-action movie adaptation in 2015.



Gahi-chan!

Story and Art by Tirotata

"When a starving manga artist suddenly finds a girl who looks like the spitting image of his own series' heroine on his front doorstep, it seems like a dream come true! But if only it was as simple as his drawings coming to life—this girl turns out to actually be a gahi, a yokai who can only appear human by transforming artwork into human skin and wearing it like a glove?! "Without your art…my body will become all weird…"

So begins the new life of an artist with a cute girl (?) under his roof."

Gahi-chan! is a manga about a mangaka that is self-aware, hilarious, and sure to be a hit among adult readers! Quirky, cute, and sexy, Gahi-chan! is a must-read for fans of ecchi manga from Yen Press, such as Interspecies Reviewers and To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human?