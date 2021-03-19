Yen Press Announces Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles

Yen Press announced their participation in this year's Free Comic Book Day, the national event in which hundreds of comic book stores, independent bookstores, and libraries provide fans with free samples of the year's hottest graphic novels and comics. For the event, Yen Press will produce free comics featuring samples of Solo Leveling, a graphic novel release of one of the most popular Korean webcomics, and Kyle's Little Sister, an adorable middle-grade graphic novel from the JY imprint of Yen Press.

Solo Leveling

Story by Chugong

Art by DUBU (REDICEE STUDIO)

Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?

Kyle's Little Sister

Story and Art by BonHyung Jeong

My name is Grace, not "Kyle's little sister!"

Having a good-looking, friendly, outgoing older brother sucks—especially when you're the total opposite, someone who likes staying home and playing video games. Your parents like him better (even if they deny it!), and everyone calls you "Kyle's little sister" while looking disappointed that you're not more like him. I was really hoping I'd get to go to a different middle school, but no such luck. At least I have my friends…until he finds a way to ruin that, too…! Argh! What do I have to do to get out of his shadow?!

Free Comic Book Day is scheduled to take place nationwide on August 14. For more information, visit freecomicbookday.com.