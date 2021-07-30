You Won't Believe What's in Strange's Fridge in Savage Avengers #23

Savage Avengers #23 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Doctor Strange tries to squeeze in as many appearances as possible before his upcoming shocking death in the not-so-shocking Marvel shocking character death mini-series super-mega-crossover event, The Death of Doctor Strange. In this preview, we learn why the good Doctor isn't long for this world. First of all, he's not taking care of himself, casting spells willy-nilly that shave time off his life. But more importantly, what the heck is going on with this guy's diet? Have you seen what's in his fridge? When's the last time he cleaned that thing out? No, Doc! Don't eat that thing! Noooo!

SAVAGE AVENGERS #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210716

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO SHUMA-GORATH?

Even elder gods need eldercare. You thought your 2020 sucked, but Kulan Gath was eating Shuma-Gorath in small bites for the last year. Dr. Strange and Conan perform a wellness check. 'Nuff said!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $3.99