Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, john romita, zeb wells

Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc

Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr relaunched Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics over two years ago. And now that run comes to an end...

Article Summary Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr. end their Spider-Man run with a final Tombstone arc.

Amazing Spider-Man #58 starts the epic conclusion, on sale September 11th.

Their storyline included controversy, character changes, and major battles.

Speculation begins on who will next helm Marvel's top-selling comic series.

Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr relaunched Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics over two years ago, after both spending a number of years working on the character (though John a little more than Zeb). With guest artists such as Ed McGuinness, Romita drew the lion's share of the run. It hasn't been without controversy, it kicked off with Spider-Man hated for some unknown crime, with Peter Parker and Mary Jane split, and MJ living with Paul – and suddenly having kids. The series brought back former Zeb Wells bad guys, a Dark Web, killed off Ms Marvel, saw MJ get powers of her own as a Gang War kicked off, and now has Peter Parker fighting himself, courtesy of the returning Green Goblin, Norman Osborn. But now it looks as if their run is coming to an end. And it involves Tombstone who swore that he would kill Spider-Man to help ensure his dominance of the organised crime market in New York… and the finale will begin with Amazing Spider-Man #58 out on the 11th of September.

"THE FINAL SHOWDOWN WITH TOMBSTONE BEGINS IN AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Tombstone's revenge! Spanning multiple issues, Spidey's most brutal battle begins in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58. Hitting stands in September, the visceral issue will kick off the climactic final arc of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s epic run!"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 9/11

Might it take their run to the end of the third year, into 2025? And who will take over running what remains Marvel's biggest selling comic book of all? Will the relationship between Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin survive Wells and Romita's departure, or will it hit the skids? Start making your bets and playing down the odds before this run reaches its inevitable conclusion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!