Dark Web by Zeb Wells & Adam Kubert Spins Off Gold Goblin In December

Devilish details about the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover first reported by Bleeding Cool back in February, Dark Web, have been teased across San Diego Comic-Con, beginning with the Retailer Lunch on Friday, exclusively covered by Bleeding Cool when everyone was elsewhere partying.

Dark Web will be a Spider-Man/X-Men crossover story spearheaded by current Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells – but let's call him Dark Zeb going foward. The saga will begin in prelude issues throughout November, followed by December's Dark Web Alpha #1 where Wells will be joined by artist Adam Kubert. From there, the web will be spun across issues of Amazing Spider-Man as well as various tie-in one-shots and limited series.

Dark Web will find Spider-Man and the X-Men joining forces against two iconic characters that have experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years—Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor. As seen in this year's Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom, the two wronged clones are teaming up as Chasm and Goblin Queen to raise hell across the Marvel Universe. The story will fan the embers of the eighties Inferno crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling.

Featuring artwork by Michael Dowling and Kyle Hotz, November's Amazing Spider-Man #14 will be a special Dark Web prelude issue that reintroduces Chasm, Ben Reilly's dangerous new persona. Not seen since Amazing Spider-Man #894 and Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom, fans will see exactly what Chasm and the Goblin Queen have been busy with. The issue will also introduce a brand-new villain shrouded in mystery—Hallow's Eve. Set to plan a pivotal role in the event, fans can get their first glimpse at Hallows' Eve and her killer design in a new variant cover by Ed McGuinness. The artist recently graced the pages of Amazing Spider-Man for this week's 900th issue and will return to the title for the upcoming Dark Web tie-in issues.

Writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina will launch a new tie-in limited series during Dark Web titled Gold Goblin that sets up a new status quo for Norman Osborn. Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't and he's done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman's worked hard to avoid all things "Goblin" and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in Amazing Spider-Man pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering – can he ever get away from the Goblin inside?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Hallows' Eve Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS

On Sale 11/23

GOLD GOBLIN #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by LAN MEDINA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 11/2

DARK WEB ALPHA #1

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ADAM KUBERT

Wraparound Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale December