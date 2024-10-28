Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: joe kelly, zeb wells

Zeb Wells Leaves Joe Kelly A Nasty Surprise In Amazing Spider-Man #60

Zeb Wells Leaves Joe Kelly a Nasty Surprise in this Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 Finale (Spoilers, of course)

Traditionally, when a long-running writer leaves a corporate comic book for a new creative team, they tidy things up, put everything back in the box, and leave things as they left them. Of late, there tends to be a couple of things deliberately left out of the box, so the creator can be seen to have made their mark on the character. So how is Zeb Wells going to leave Amazing Spider-Man for Joe Kelly? Will everything be as it was, or will there be a few pieces left? Spoilers on… and there may be a few more to follow.

Because no, I'm not talking about Paul, Jackpot or Mary Jane. I'm talking about Rek-Rap. A demon from limbo who has become so enraptured, enamoured with Spider-Man, Peter Parker and the whole Spider-lore that he has been attempting to imitate it in a madcap, cartoony and occasionally very dangerous fashion.

Created by Ed McGuinness and Zeb Wells, and surviving the Dark Web storyline, he hung around longer than he had any right to. Even getting involved in creating a super-Spider-team to take down the Green Goblin

Don't worry, he is a demon, he was fine. And now, in Zeb Wells' final issue, Amazing Spider-Man #60, out this Wednesday, Ed McGuinness and Zeb Wells make it very clear that it's Joe Kelly's problem now…

You know, Joe Kelly is the writer who made Deadpool the man he is today, might he have a similar take on Rek-Rap?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240793

(W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99

