Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin feige, Ma marvel, newlitg

Kevin Feige Did Not Kill Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG, 19th April 2024

The exoneration of Kevin Feige over the murder of Ms Marvel topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, where you can still read about stuff.

Article Summary Kevin Feige cleared of Ms Marvel's death in trending Bleeding Cool story.

Daily LITG email sign-up available, covering comics and entertainment.

Top comic stories listed, including Marvel vs Aliens and new DC Solicits.

Revisiting past LITG updates, including Jeri Ryan's comments on Voyager.

The exoneration of Kevin Feige over the murder of Ms Marvel topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Real Time Ultimate Comics in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Jeri Ryan After Voyager

LITG two years ago, Ace, Tegan, Vinny & Kate

LITG three years ago, The Rookie, The Way Of The Househusband and Alfred Molina

LITG four years ago, DC blindsided everyone.

Two years ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine

CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine Martha Thomases , former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix

, former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.

former editor of Comics International, and Borderline. Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.

of Phoenix Comics Weekly. Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.

of Super-Sons and Spider-Man. Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!