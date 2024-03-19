Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Cassie Hack, Hack/Slash, zoe thorogood

Zoe Thorogood As Cassie Hack On The Back Of Hack/Slash Collection

Zoe Thorogood Cosplaying As Cassie Hack On The Back Of Hack/Slash: Back To School Collection From Image Comics.

Article Summary Zoe Thorogood cosplayed as Cassie Hack, her character in Hack/Slash at Galaxycon.

Her cosplay shots now grace the back cover of Hack/Slash trade paperback.

Thorogood humorously suggests she deserves an Eisner for Hack/Slash's cover work.

Already an Eisner nominee, she won the Russ Manning Newcomer Award last year.

Back in December, Zoe Thorogood cosplayed as Cassie Hack, the character she had been writing and drawing in the Image Comics series Hack/Slash created by Tim Seeley, at Galaxycon, where she was exhibiting and selling copies of the comic books.

I love comics. Will be cosplaying Cassie Hack at GalaxyCon today! So if you ever wanted to buy a comic from the creator dressed as the character from said comic uhhh now is your chance :P table 1932 !! Or just follow the trail of fake blood. It ain't drying. pic.twitter.com/zxQ5FWyK0W — Zoe Thorogood (@zoethorogood) December 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Now she has chosen something more permanent, shots from that show being used on the back cover of the Hack/Slash trade paperback, out in May. Stating "Cover reveal!! Hack/Slash: Back To School is releasing in May from Image Comics! I hope you check it out and enjoy the blood, guts, and tears. Hehe,. lso peak the back cover.. has a cartoonist ever gone so far for their project? Perhaps not.. anyway what a blast this was. Also plz read my quote."

That would be "I think I should get an Eisner for Hack/Slash purely on the grounds that it would be funny". Last year, Zoe Thorogood was nominated for six Eisner or Eisner related awards, and won the Russ Manning Newcomer Award. Originally published by Devil's Due in 2004, Hack/Slash follows horror victim Cassie Hack as she strikes back at the monsters who prey upon teenagersm known as "slashers", and are a mix of original villains and crossover appearances, such as the appearance of Re-Animator.

Hack/Slash Back To School: Back to School Paperback – April 16, 2024 by Zoe Thorogood

A new chapter in the beloved horror series by Eisner nominated creator Zoe Thorogood (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH) that's perfect for new readers and old fans alike! Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial killer-hunters! Collects Hack/Slash: Back to School #1-#4

