007 First Light Releases First Official Gameplay Trailer

Get a good look at the gameplay for 007 First Light, as the first trailer since the game's announcement covers multiple aspects of the game

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios dropped the first official gameplay trailer for 007 First Light, giving us a better look at the gameplay. The two-minute trailer, which you can see here, covers a ton of territory in a short amount of time, while also revealing many of the voice actors for the game. They include Patrick Gibson (Dexter: Original Sin, The OA) as the voice of James Bond, along with classic Bond universe characters M (Priyanga Burford), Q (Alastair Mackenzie), and Miss Moneypenny (Kiera Lester), and new additions including Bond's mentor, John Greenway (Lennie James – Fear the Walking Dead, Save Me), and Miss Roth (Noemie Nakai). Enjoy the trailer, as the game is scheduled to launch on March 27, 2026

007 First Light – Gameplay Overview

The gameplay deep dive provided a glimpse of the locations that players will be able to discover in 007 First Light, showcasing an undercover mission during an exclusive chess tournament held in Slovakia, as well as Bond infiltrating a lavish gala in Kensington, London. These two missions are but a glimpse of some of the elevated and exclusive locales that Bond will have to learn to blend in with as he discovers the world of espionage. At the core of 007 First Light's gameplay is the Creative Approach. Using its expertise in the spy fantasy genre, IO Interactive developed a Bond experience that allows players to take on objectives using different sets of skills, from pure stealth, direct action, or using a bit of both with some improvisation:

Spycraft ensures that stealth and observation are just as powerful as any weapon in Bond's arsenal. From eavesdropping on key conversations and pickpocketing vital items, to inspecting the environment for hidden clues and gathering critical information, these mechanics open new pathways and opportunities in every mission.

Instinct is a signature gameplay feature in 007 First Light, giving players a versatile resource to turn the tide in any situation. Bond can use his instincts to lure enemies into vulnerable positions, bluff his way out of suspicion when discovered, or sharpen his focus for greater precision and power in combat. This mechanic captures Bond's quick thinking and adaptability, allowing players to respond to changing circumstances with style and control.

Gadgets from Q Branch are a core part of Bond's toolkit in 007 First Light, woven directly into moment-to-moment gameplay. From hacking and cutting locks to creating distractions or incapacitating targets, these versatile tools open up new possibilities for stealth, misdirection, and tactical improvisation in any mission. Players will unlock new gadgets as they progress through the missions, which will expand their loadout and strategies to deal with the challenges they will have to face.

Combat in 007 First Light is designed to be fast, fluid, and true to Bond's character, blending precision ranged shooting, visceral and impactful melee encounters, and a unique escalation system that reflects his measured use of force. In close quarters, Bond can deliver dynamic takedowns, throws, and parries that feel weighty and cinematic, often using the environment to his advantage. When enemies escalate to lethal force, Bond is granted his License to Kill, unlocking his expert marksmanship with firearms that can be seamlessly integrated into the flow of action. This interplay between ranged and melee combat, which integrates Bond's gadgets, ensures every confrontation feels personal, responsive, and grounded in the 007 fantasy.

