12 Minutes Developer Says Game Is In Final Stages

Nomada LLC revealed more details about 12 Minutes, saying the game is nearing the final stages of development. The game has been in the works since 2015 and we've seen bits and pieces of it off-and-on. The biggest part we got to see was back at E3 2019, but even then the game was a little bit clunky. The last time we heard any big news about it was when they revealed the voice cast, when we found out it had heavy hitters behind it with James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. Now according to a new blog entry from the company, the game is entering the final stages of development as they detailed what they've been working on and what they have left to go. We have a snippet of the blog below, but one of the key elements missing is any kind of a timetable for release. All we know is it will be out for PC and Xbox consoles sometime in 2021, provided it isn't pushed back again.

Our big goal now is to get a 'final' build of the game, that can be played from start to end without any major bugs so we can playtest the hell out of it. For so long we've been focused on content and technical hurdles, that the experience has been left untouched for a while, as we waited for the voice-acting, animations, and music to be ready to implement. Once we have this 'final' build, we can start answering questions like… is the pacing working? Are the puzzles understandable? The character arc? Controls? Just like movies do reshoots, we might have to do some pick-up sessions to tweak dialogues, or slightly change some animations to better convey a plot point. Once all this is in place and 'locked', we'll then be able to wrap it all up for the last stage of development. That means localization, the console submission process as well as finding the perfect release window and share it with the world. Also during that stage, we'll start to ramp up the marketing campaign and share as much as we can of the final product without giving away any spoilers.