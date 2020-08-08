13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Is Now Up For Pre-Order On PS4

Atlus and Vanillaware revealed this week that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now up for digital pre-order from PlayStation Store! The game already came out last year in Japan and received a pretty good reception from critics for the story as well as the mechanics. Not to mention being able to blend a tactical RPG with a side-scrolling adventure. Now those of us in the west will be able to experience it next month as a PS4 exclusive. The game will have you playing as students in an alternate version of the 1980's as you'll be piloting mechs to fight off kaiju who have become increasingly violent. You know, like you do between biology and after-school romance. You can read up more on the game below and check out screenshots, as well as view the latest "Doomsday" trailer the company dropped this week. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will officially be released on September 22nd for the PS4.

Uncover the truth to survive! Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! Explore a beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style. Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future. All while the doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat.