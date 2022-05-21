2021: Moon Escape Is Being Released For The Game Boy

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie developer Mike Yamato revealed that 2021: Moon Escape is going to be released for the Game Boy. This game's look and feel will have you getting all sentimental for old-school adventure titles on the handheld console, as you play the lone person in the galaxy who might be able to save everything from the brink of destruction. The team will be releasing the game both as a physical cartridge for anyone who happens to own any of the Game Boy consoles between the original and the Game Boy Advance, while a digital version of the game will also be released on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out more about the game below as the projected release window right now is somewhere between Q3 and Q4 2022.

Set in a galaxy devastated by an unprecedented war, you will play the role of Tars Nunien, a paladin of the Marked Brotherhood, whose only mission is to return the enemy war plans to the capital planet Astra Nova in the hope of organizing the last desperate defense against the terrible Kisur Barbarians. 2021: Moon Escape is an open world adventure based on exploration, combat and character progression where the game world is a constant threat to your survival and the success of your desperate but noble mission. The Standard Edition version of the game includes a sealed classic box, a game cartridge, a cartridge protector, a sticker sheet, and a game manual. Real time combat.

Main quest dungeons with optional shrines.

Character customization through skill tree and upgradeable equipment.

An intense and emotional story serving as a background to the exploration experience.

An alternative ending based on the player's choices