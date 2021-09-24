ARC-V Will Launch In Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links On September 28th

Konami announced a new update coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as the popular manga and anime ARC-V will be making its way to the game. But this is no random addition that will be here for an event and be gone in a couple of days, this is part of a massive update being implemented into both the PC and mobile versions of the game, designed to streamline some aspects, fix some lingering bugs, and give the game some added support. The ARC-V additions and new missions will simply be a part of it to streamline everything.

As part of that addition, it will add in new missions, cards, card archetypes, skills, and playable characters (Yuya, Zuzu, Gong, and Sylvio) for you to choose from. No to mention the much-anticipated introduction of Pendulum Summoning, which allows players to Summon multiple monsters simultaneously in the middle of a match. When the update goes live on September 28th, you'll also receive a variety of log-in bonuses to welcome you in, including the new Pendulum Monsters Stargazer Magician and Timegazer Magician.

1 Ultra Rare Dream Ticket – Glossy

2 Super Rare Tickets – 1 Prismatic and 1 Normal

1 Super Rare Dream Ticket – Glossy

1,000 Gems

1 Skill Ticket

Card Sleeves and Game Mat – featuring the official artwork from the ARC-V world

