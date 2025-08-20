Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Drops New Trailer Featuring MyCAREER

NBA 2K26 has a new trailer out this morning, this time teasing and showcasing more about the MyCAREER mode coming this year

Article Summary NBA 2K26 unveils MyCAREER mode with a cinematic new trailer showcasing an undrafted player's rise to the NBA.

Powered by ProPLAY, the game promises hyper-realistic animations and enhanced on-court movement and gameplay.

Build your MyPLAYER, compete in the City with friends, and climb the ranks for Park dominance and REP rewards.

Lead a franchise in MyNBA, assemble dream rosters in MyTEAM, and experience all-new single and multiplayer modes.

2K Games released a new trailer this morning for NBA 2K26, as the crew focuses on another mode in the game with a teaser for MyCAREER. In what feels like one of the most cinematic versions of the game yet, you go from not being drafted to beginning your career as an independent player and getting noticed, to finally being recruited to the NBA and proving you deserve to be in the big leagues. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still scheduled for release on September 5, 2025.

NBA 2K26

Bragging rights are on the line in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W, and Play Now. Showcase your bag of moves with hyper realism, Powered by ProPLAY, and challenge your friends, or rivals, in NBA 2K26's competitive modes—and leave no doubt that you wear the crown.

Powered By ProPLAY: Dominate every possession with immersive technology that directly translates NBA footage into realistic gameplay. Feel more connected to every dribble and crossover with revamped size-ups and experience fast-paced, dynamic movement with all-new ProPLAY features.

Dominate every possession with immersive technology that directly translates NBA footage into realistic gameplay. Feel more connected to every dribble and crossover with revamped size-ups and experience fast-paced, dynamic movement with all-new ProPLAY features. Squad Up In The City: Build a transcendent MyPLAYER and climb the competitive ranks to reach the pinnacle of NBA stardom in an all-new MyCAREER journey. Team up with friends in a stunning, streamlined City, earn recognition and increase your REP, and battle rival squads for Park supremacy.

Build a transcendent MyPLAYER and climb the competitive ranks to reach the pinnacle of NBA stardom in an all-new MyCAREER journey. Team up with friends in a stunning, streamlined City, earn recognition and increase your REP, and battle rival squads for Park supremacy. Unite Stars In MyTEAM: Collect and compete with past and present legends of the game in MyTEAM. Assemble a star-studded roster, put your dream team to the test in new single-player and multiplayer modes, and acquire new cards to make your MyTEAM fantasy a reality.

Collect and compete with past and present legends of the game in MyTEAM. Assemble a star-studded roster, put your dream team to the test in new single-player and multiplayer modes, and acquire new cards to make your MyTEAM fantasy a reality. Your Team, Your Story: Lead an NBA franchise as a General Manager in MyNBA. Choose from all 30 teams, experience 30 unique MyGM storylines with real-world inspiration, and chase the ultimate goal: to win a championship. Influence the future of the sport and leave an indelible mark on the league.

