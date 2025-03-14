Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: ALGS, ALGS Open

Apex Legends Announces Inaugural ALGS Open in New Orleans

Apex Legends will hold one of its biggest events to date in New Orleans this May, as the ALGS Open will feature 160 Pro League teams

Article Summary ALGS Open debuts in New Orleans with 160 Pro League teams vying for a $1m prize pool.

The four-day Apex Legends event features top players worldwide in elite competitive action.

Unique legend-picking format challenges teams by restricting popular selections each series.

EA's Monica Dinsmore highlights New Orleans' energy as a fitting host for this historic event.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced a new major event happening this year for Apex Legends esports, as the inaugural ALGS Open will take place this May as part of the Year 5 events. The event will happen at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, running from May 1-4, 2025. The event will be a landmark occasion for the league as this will be their biggest LAN tournament in history, bringing together 160 teams from around the world for this unique tournament as they vie for a piece of the $1m prize pool. We have more details about the event below from today's reveal.

The ALGS Open

The ALGS Open will deliver four days of elite competition including all 160 ALGS Pro League teams and 40 teams who qualified through the Preseason Qualifiers, offering more teams than ever before the opportunity to prove themselves on the big stage. Additionally, expanded prizing will reward the top 40 teams at the ALGS Open. Fans can expect nonstop action as the world's top players battle for the first-ever ALGS Open title in "The Big Easy."

All legends will be available to select in the first match of a series. After each match, the legend that was picked by the most teams will be removed from the pool of available legends for the remainder of the series. If an entire class of legends (Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Support, Controller) is set to be removed at any point during a series, the legend that has been banned the longest will return to the pool of available legends.

"Coming off the unprecedented success of the ALGS Year 4 Championship in Sapporo, it was important to continue that momentum and raise the stakes by giving more Apex Legends players than ever before an opportunity to compete," said Monica Dinsmore, Head of Esports, Electronic Arts. "After experiencing the energy of New Orleans during Madden Bowl last month, we knew this city would be the perfect location to bring our biggest LAN competition in EA history."

