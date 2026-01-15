Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chunkle Freaky's Movies Games, Obey the Insect God

2D Narrative Action Title Obey the Insect God Announced

An all-new 2D narrative adventure game Obey the Insect God has been announced, bringing back a live-action arcade style to Steam

Article Summary Obey the Insect God is a new 2D narrative action game inspired by the Finnish epic Kalevala.

Features digitized live-action sprites, recreating the classic '90s arcade game aesthetic.

Battle through the Insect God's lair, mastering combos, powers, and challenging boss fights.

Explore over two dozen unique zones with flexible platforming and deep story elements.

Indie game developer and publisher Chunkle Freaky's Movies Games has revealed their latest title, Obey the Insect God. This is a throwback to live-action arcade titles, such as Mortal Kombat and Batman Forever, which were produced in a similar manner. They have created a new 2D narrative action title featuring human actors as part of the on-screen gameplay, as you take on the role of a warrior going into the lair of the titular god to face all sorts of horrors. There's no release window for it yet, but we have more details and a trailer from the developers for you to check out here.

Obey the Insect God

Step into the role of a lone warrior in this 2D platforming narrative that takes heavy inspiration from the Kalevala, the national epic of Finland. Fight your way through the lair to find answers that oftentimes create more questions. Difficult fights, powerful boss battles, and mysteries galore await you in Obey the Insect God.

Digitized Sprites Bring the Lair to Life: With digitized sprites created by live action video clips and photos that were then collaged together and animated into the game, Obey the Insect God throws it back to the height of the '90s arcade craze.

With digitized sprites created by live action video clips and photos that were then collaged together and animated into the game, throws it back to the height of the '90s arcade craze. Embark on a Retro-Inspired 2D Narrative: Based on the national poem of Finland, the story is as deep as the Insect God's lair, with live actors, full voice acting, and secrets revealed every step of the way.

Based on the national poem of Finland, the story is as deep as the Insect God's lair, with live actors, full voice acting, and secrets revealed every step of the way. Discover and Deliver Unmatched Fighting Combos: With a variety of enemies and boss types, you'll need to unlock powers and abilities to survive the lair. Master the timing, the blocking, and the combos to unleash brutal beatdowns on anyone and anything that stands in your way.

With a variety of enemies and boss types, you'll need to unlock powers and abilities to survive the lair. Master the timing, the blocking, and the combos to unleash brutal beatdowns on anyone and anything that stands in your way. Explore the Lair of the Insect God Your Way: Obey the Insect God features over two dozen unique zones that include a multitude of rooms for you to take the fight to. And with nearly every traversal mechanic available from the start, you can platform your way through the lair in whatever way you see fit.

