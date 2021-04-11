2K Games Announces WWE 2K22 During WrestleMania 37

2K Games and WWE had a bit of a surprise during WrestleMania 37 this evening as they revealed that WWE 2K22 is on the way this year. Technically it wasn't a huge shock as they kind of blew the surprise two days in advance on Twitter by letting people know they should tune in. The video itself, which you can check out down below, doesn't really show a lot as it's basically just an announcement for the game. We get a lot of shots of Rey Mysterio standing in different shades of light before he puts his mask on until we switch to seeing a little bit of the game with him facing off against Cesaro to hit the 619 and celebrate on the ropes. Both of them, we might add, looking a lot more muscular than normal.

Obviously, they're not going to show off a ton of content from the game since it's just an announcement, but the key thing we're taking away from this is that they're showing what looks to be cutscenes and not actual gameplay. You may recall 2K Games got a ton of grief for WWE 2K20 after the game basically had so many glitches it was almost unplayable. Part of that due to the fact they changed developers and the team behind it clearly didn't have the game locked down to match previous entries that (for better or worse) mostly went off without a hitch. So the big thing everyone is going to be waiting for is to see some kind of real gameplay come from this thing before they all get excited over the next entry into the series. No release window was given for WWE 2K22, but if it follows like past games, it'll be out sometime this Fall.