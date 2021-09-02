2K Games Drops New Info On MyTEAM In NBA 2K22

2K Games has revealed a little bit more info for NBA 2K22 as we now have an idea of how MyTEAM will function this time around. In the latest Courtside Report, we now know the game will come with a brand new multiplayer mode, a MyTEAM Draft, and they'll be holding an upcoming $250k MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament for players to compete in. What's more, they've upgraded changes in rosters with one track on PlayStation 4/Xbox One consoles and another track on the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S consoles. But that's not the only change for current and next-gen consoles, as the rogress you make on on the current-gen will transfer to the next-gen versions within the same console family via dual-access. We got some extra details below along with screenshots of the Event Cards, Holo Player Cards, Craft Shoes, and other customizations and unlocks in the game.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM Draft: Offers a new multiplayer mode where players pick a full lineup of Player Cards. Every Draft will net players a guaranteed League Pack and at least a single pick on a Draft-exclusive Ascension.

Triple Threat Online: The 100 is a new take on the 3-on-3 mode where great defense earns players even more rewards.

Season 1: Call to Ball: Earn new Seasonal Player Reward Cards, such as a Kobe Bryant 93-rated Free Agent card that will lead players' starting lineups or reach Level 40 to gain a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony.

Community Logos: Players who have received in-game verification will now have their logos appear next to their usernames in MyTEAM, with opportunities for players to gain this recognition throughout the year as chosen by the NBA 2K Community Team.

New challenges, agendas, rewards, events, and more player & team customization throughout the year.