A Boy & His Blob Will Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

A Boy And His Blob Will Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Ziggurat Interactive will be releasing a modern version of A Boy And His Blob will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch this Fall. This is the 2009 version of the game that was a reimaging of the original NES title from the late '80s, which has been on a series of consoles since it was originally released. but now Nintendo Switch fans will get their chance to play it with all new controls and some cleaned-up mechanics, plus animations and more that harken back to the original created by David Crane. We don't have an exact release date yet, but you can enjoy the trailer and more info from the announcement.

A reimagining of the original NES title which was released on Nintendo Wii in 2009 and went on to appear on PlayStation, PS Vita, Xbox, PC, and Mac, A Boy And His Blob is a side-scrolling puzzle platformer beloved by children and adults alike. In the game, the planet of Blobolonia is under threat by an evil Emperor set on world domination. Players control a young boy as he works with his friend, an alien blob-like creature with incredible shapeshifting abilities activated by eating jelly beans. Together the duo attempts to defeat enemies and solve puzzles in order to reach Blobolonia and dethrone the tyrannical Emperor. Experience a heartwarming story told through beautiful hand-drawn and animated illustrations!

Feed the blob jellybeans to activate 15 useful transformations such as the Caramel Cannon, Bubble Gum Bouncer, and classic beans like the Licorice Ladder, Apple Jack, and Tangerine Trampoline.

Traverse woods, swamps, caves, the Blobolonian Outskirts, and even the Emperor's Citadel through 40 breathtaking levels filled with hidden treasures! Collect treasure to unlock 40 additional challenge levels that will put your skills to the ultimate test!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Boy and His Blob Switch Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/yy_uM1hxO7Y)

"We are delighted to announce this new Switch version of the game, which is just the start of our long-term commitment to the A Boy And His Blob universe," said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development at Ziggurat. "Games like Blob only come along once in a great while and we are absolutely thrilled to continue Blob's journey with our friends at WayForward for new and old audiences alike."