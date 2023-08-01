Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: barbie, monopoly

A Brand-New Version Of Monopoly: Barbie Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

Well, that didn't take long! Mattel and Hasbro have come together to release Monopoly: Barbie Edition, available for pre-order now.

Capitalizing on the success of the new Barbie movie, Hasbro has decided to release a new version of Monopoly featuring the popular Mattel doll. As you would probably guess, this version is called Monopoly: Barbie Edition, which has been designed to look and feel like a version of the game that you would see in that world being played by those characters. Here's the official rundown from the company about this specific version of the game.

"Be anything with Barbie! With the Monopoly: Barbie Edition board game, players can imagine slipping into pink Barbie shoes as they follow their dreams to own it all! First, players choose from 6 Barbie-inspired zinc tokens in her signature color, pink: Dog, Show, Sportscar, Speedboat, Roller Skate, and Barbie herself. Then, each player selects a Be Anything card to choose from 6 Barbie careers before they travel the board and purchase famous locations in the Barbie dream world and build their own DreamHouses. If they roll a "B" with the Barbie dice, they can flex their unique Be Anything skill, giving them an edge over opponents. Live out career and fashion goals by drawing Dream Career and Dream Closet cards. With convertibles, campers, cute pups, and more, you can own it all, express yourself, and live your dreamiest dream with Monopoly: Barbie Edition!"

As you can see from the board, this isn't a full version of Monopoly; it's more like Monopoly Jr. with a specific branding to it. Mattel and Hasbro really teamed up for this to make sure you got a decent combination of the two properties. The game is currently up for pre-order for $25, which you can buy online via Amazon. But if you're not into waiting for it to come to you through that shop, it will hit most retail outlets on October 1st, 2023.

