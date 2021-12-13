A Little To The Left Is Coming To Switch In August 2022

Indie publisher Secret Mode announced this week they will be releasing A Little To The Left for the Nintendo Switch in August 2022. The announcement comes as they revealed to have partnered with indie developer Max Inferno, who originally was set to publish the game on their own. The Max Inferno team has already set a tentative window on the PC release for sometime in the Spring of 2022, they just haven't attached a final date to it, which at this point we wouldn't be surprised if it got pushed back to match. If you haven't checked it out, this is for OCD fans everywhere as you're tasked with setting everything in its proper place based on the clues you're given. Post-it notes, colored pencils, frames, you name it. You will have to arrange and adjust to get it just right. You can check out the latest trailer for the game dow below as we now wait to see when the company will agree to a release date.

Sort, stack, and organize things into just the right spot in A Little To The Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to make a mess! Which way should the clock hands point? How to arrange the eggs? Come to understand the motivation behind the whimsy of an individual by arranging their home as they intended. With charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little To The Left is a satisfying and mysterious world with 50+ delightful puzzles to discover. Keep your eye out for a mischievous cat who has an inclination for chaos! Solve puzzles by arranging objects into curious patterns.

Multiple solutions make for intuitive and satisfying puzzle design.

Perfect for casual puzzle game fans and those who get a jolt of satisfaction from a well organized space.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Little To The Left (Official Trailer) (https://youtu.be/9hTWTPnLX_k)