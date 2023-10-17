Posted in: Alan Wake II, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: alan wake, Fortnitemares

A New Alan Wake Experience Has Come To Fortnite

Fortnite has launched Fortnitemares for the next few weeks, and with it comes a special crossover with Alan Wake leading up to the new game.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games have come together for a special Alan Wake crossover in Fortnite, as he arrives for Fortnitemares. The new content opens up an island for you to visit that harkens back to the first game. There you will find troubled author Alan Wake as he embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. During this event, you will follow her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, where he discovered the pages of a horror story he has supposedly written but can't remember doing so. You get to take your character to this island and relive the adventures in the Fortnite way, as they basically give you the shortened version of the first title to give you context for the second one. We have more info for you below about the island and shop items you can snag.

"He's already haunted by his own twisted tales, and soon he'll be haunted by Fortnitemares. Best-selling novelist Alan Wake is being written into Fortnite with the Alan Wake Outfit — look out for when his chapter starts in the Item Shop later during Fortnitemares 2023! Alan Wake: Flashback is accessible in Discover or through island code 3426-5561-3374. Fortnite is free to download and available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services."

"Best-selling novelist Alan Wake will be written into Fortnite! Starting October 26 at 8 PM ET, the Alan Wake Outfit alongside other in-game cosmetics in the "Waking Nightmare" Set will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players who have purchased any of the Alan Wake 2 editions on the Epic Game Store before October 27, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET will be granted both the Alan Wake Outfit and Alan's Messenger Bag Back Bling in Fortnite early on October 10. For more info visit the FAQ."

