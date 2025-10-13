Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Pizza Delivery, Dolores Entertainment, Eric Osuna

A Pizza Delivery Announces November Launch Date

The enw narrative exploration puzzle game A Pizza Delivery will be released in November, while a free demo is out on Steam now

Article Summary A Pizza Delivery launches in November, blending narrative exploration and puzzle-solving gameplay.

Drive a Vespa and deliver pizzas in a surreal, meditative world full of quirky characters and secrets.

Share pizza, solve puzzles, and build connections to uncover unique stories and hidden details.

A free demo is available now on Steam, giving players an early look at A Pizza Delivery's unique style.

Indie game developer Eric Osuna and publisher Dolores Entertainment have given their new game, A Pizza Delivery, a November launch date. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative exploration title has puzzle-solving elements worked in, as the game focuses on making connections with people. There's a bit of surrealism to it, but not in a bad or haunting way, as you'll venture into uncharted territory with your deliveries. You can check out the trailer and info here, as the game has a free demo available as part of Steam Next Fest right now, and a release date set for November 7, 2025.

A Pizza Delivery

A Pizza Delivery is a narrative exploration game with puzzle elements focused on connecting with people. Share pizza with quirky characters to uncover their stories… and your own. Drive and explore a strange, meditative world full of secrets. Gameplay revolves around exploration, solving puzzles, inspecting objects, and conversing with various characters. Each location the protagonist visits presents unique challenges tied to always carrying a pizza: rain, narrow spaces, blocked doors… Every object you find reveals a piece of the story — both of the characters and of the protagonist herself.

Meditative exploration: Ride your faithful Vespa through a strange and captivating world. From dazzling landscapes to liminal spaces, B must always keep moving forward.

A narrative experience: Discover a variety of objects that reveal details about the protagonist and the people she meets along the way.

Quirky characters: Interact with unique individuals to discover why they inhabit this world. Each has their own dreams, regrets, and aspirations. Share a slice of pizza with them to get to know them better.

Solve puzzles: Use levers, clay stars, or conveyor belts to overcome challenges and share a piece of pizza. The choice is yours!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!