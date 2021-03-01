A Vintage Opportunity for Grass-type Pokémon Trainers

Ah, the sweet aroma of flowers. You've entered into Celadon City, where Gym Leader Erika uses Grass-types at her gym, where trainers challenge her to win the Rainbow Badge. She is known for her Vileplume and Venusaur, but she isn't the only trainer capable of using these types of Pokémon. Team Rocket also has their hands on a Gloom, which they've corrupted into a Dark Gloom. It's fun to look back on this franchise's early days and see how the Pokémon TCG expanded the word that began in the games and continued to flourish in the anime. Heritage Auctions currently has a set of Grass-type Pokémon cards up for auction from two different iconic, vintage sets: Team Rocket and Gym Heroes. Team Rocket introduced the idea of "Dark Pokémon," later interpreted by other games as Shadow Pokémon, which shows how the criminal organization has corrupted their Pokémon in order to serve their evil wishes. On the other hand, Gym Heroes showcased the bond between the Generation One Gym Leaders of Kanto with an expansive collection of cards showing the Pokémon that belong to the various leaders. You can bid for this set over at Heritage now.

Pokémon Team Rocket and Gym Heroes Set Trading Cards Group of 3 (Wizards of the Coast, 2000) CGC Graded.

Erika is the Celadon City's Gym Leader and she specializes in grass-type Pokémon and she's no easy opponent! This lot features 3 grass-type Pokémon including Dark Gloom #36 (First Edition NM/Mint 8) from the Team Rocket Set and from the Gym Heroes Set we have Erika's Venusaur #4 (First Edition NM/Mint+ 8.5) and Erika's Vileplume #5 (Unlimited Ex/NM+ 6.5). The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori and Kagemaru Himeno. Not listed on the SMR Price Guide.

You can bid for this set of cards over at Heritage Auctions right now. Best of luck to those heading to Celadon City to stake their claim for the Rainbow Badge!