AbleGamers Reveals Spawn2gether Fundraising For Disabled Gamers

Steven Spohn, COO of The AbleGamers Charity, is launching a brand new campaign aiming to raise funds to help out disabled gamers. Previously he has launched the SpawnTogether campaign with the goal of gaining $1 million, which they achieved almost one year into the campaign. Now he's back with Spawn2gether, which as you might guess from the name, will serve as the second iteration of what is now going to be an annual fundraiser for gamers with disabilities. Starting on September 15th, this new campaign will launch with the goal of raising another $1 million for AbleGamers to help advance their mission in "creating opportunities to enable play and foster inclusive communities for people with disabilities through the power of video games for years to come." We have a little more info on it for you below as this will all launch on Wednesday.

"I always wanted this to feel like less of a formal fundraising campaign and more like a community-driven support network. It grew into something bigger than I could have imagined," said Steven Spohn, COO, AbleGamers. "Spawn2gether is a call to action to anyone who believes in supporting the disabled community and people who love video games. Together, year after year, we can do so much good for the world, if we all just SpawnTogether." "Spawn2gether" will operate in a similar fashion to the inaugural campaign, calling upon community support to rally aid (both through donations and increasing awareness) with fundraising campaigns through Tiltify. There is no minimum or maximum goal for individual campaigns — the focus of the initiative is working together with friends and family to do good for a great cause. The difference this year is Steven is excitedly introducing a team of "Champions" in this incarnation of the campaign, a group that includes fundraising juggernauts and esteemed Twitch personalities Lilsimsie, AshleyRoboto, Jambo, Imperial, and Bloodyfaster. The five champions embody the caring, generous, and empathetic spirit Steve wanted to draw together when beginning the campaign over a year ago. These champions and their communities will work together to drive the campaign forward by raising awareness and leading high fundraising goals while asking their friends to join them in this mission to fully support gamers with disabilities.