Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country

A unique event is coming to the phones of select Pokémon GO players in November. The two-day event, called "Pokémon GO Special Weekend" when translated to English, will happen on November 7th and 8th. It is a sponsored event that will necessitate players to redeem participation tickets at Niantic's partner stores, including 7-Eleven, SoftBank, and Matsumoto Kiyoshi. As far as what the event will entail, details so far include Unown, Absol, and Mawile spawns in the wild. Unfortunately for all of the world's players except for those who live in the country of Pokémon's origin, this Special Weekend will be limited to players in Japan.

Niantic announced through their Japanese language blog that this sponsored event would take place following the late October Halloween event. Details include:

Day One: This day will see players sent to SoftBank or 7-Eleven to participate from 11 AM to 2 PM

Day Two: This day will see players sent to Matsumoto Kiyoshi to participate from 11 AM to 2 PM

Unown will seemingly be an Incense-only spawn for players with active tickets during the event hours

Absol and Mawile, both known to have increased Shiny rates when they are in raids and eggs, will be spawning in the wild with a Shiny chance

There will be Timed Research for players during the event

This Japan-exclusive sponsored event comes on the heels of Niantic's collaboration with Baskin-Robbins during September which saw daily raid hours at partner gyms. While a Mawile and Absol event is undeniably more interesting than that, this limited event certainly sets an interesting precedent for these types of sponsorships with Niantic in the future. As the company expands, this will surely make trainers wonder what type of interesting spawns, raids, or events will be brought to the game through sponsorships.