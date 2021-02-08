Absol Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Absol is currently available as Tier Three boss in Pokémon GO raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers defeat this Dark-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the most efficient Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Megahorn)

Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Regigigas (Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Escavalier (Bug Bite, Mega Horn)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Absol can now be defeated by solo players. In the past, when it was a Tier Four raid, a duo was possible and this was pre-Candy XL. Now, Absol has moved to Tier Three after the cancellation of Tiers Two and Four, and can be taken down by one trainer using the top counters. Absol is a Dark-type and takes Super Effective damage from Fighting-types, Fairy-types, and Bug-types… but do take note that the top three slots are Fighting-types. Going in according to the ranking on this list is your best chance to take Absol down quickly.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Absol. Compared to some other Tier Threes such as Tyranitar and Metagross, it is an easy catch.

Shiny Odds

Absol can be Shiny in raids. Researchers currently understand Absol's Shiny rate to be approximately one in 50.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!