Acclaim Announces New Harlem Globetrotters Video Game

Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters has been announced featuring the legendary basketball team

Play as the world-famous Globetrotters, performing signature trick shots and stylish moves.

Features include Exhibition, Season, and Tournament modes, plus couch co-op and versus play.

Classic arcade-inspired gameplay meets modern upgrades, retro pixel art, and a fresh soundtrack.

Acclaim and developer Namo Gamo have announced a new basketball video game featuring the iconic team, The Harlem Globetrotters. The game will be called Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, which, as you might figure, will be a version of Namo Gamo's game Basketball Classics. They didn't show any footage of the game; this is simply a teaser, but our guess is that you'll have a full basketball game featuring the Globetrotters, along with many of their opponents over the years, such as the Washington Generals.

Considering the game is celebrating the team's 100th Anniversary, here's hoping they highlight many of the iconic lineups over the years as team options, or at least players who can be interchanged. Because if we can't play as that 1970s team that played against a team of robots on Gilligan's Island and solved mysteries with Scooby-Doo, then what are we really doing here? That's a missed opportunity if it doesn't happen. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn when it will be released for PC and consoles.

From playground rivalries to cheat-code-style moves, Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters reimagines basketball as both competitive arcade action and pure spectacle. Whether players are running a full season, challenging friends head-to-head, or dazzling the crowd with over-the-top Globetrotter performances, every match is designed to feel like a show.

From the creators of Basketball Classics, this new installment keeps the heart of arcade basketball alive while infusing it with the unmistakable personality of the Harlem Globetrotters. Part sports sim, part arcade spectacle, Super Basketball Classics Featuring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters is a celebration of hoops culture, built for fans of retro games, basketball lovers and anyone who believes sports should be fun first. Step up. Show off. And play ball the Harlem Globetrotters way.

The Harlem Globetrotters Take the Court: Officially licensed and featuring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, complete with signature moves, jaw-dropping trick shots, and unmistakable theatrical flair.

Retro Gameplay, Modern Upgrades: Inspired by classic arcade and console basketball titles, rebuilt with smoother controls, new animations, and modern competitive balancing.

Deep Modes of Play: Jump into quick Exhibition matches, take on a full Season Mode, or battle through Tournament play with branching brackets and high-stakes challenges.

Co-Op and Versus Action: Team up with a friend in couch co-op or go head-to-head for ultimate bragging rights.

Signature Trick Shot System: Pull off alley-oops, half-court bombs, outrageous dunks, and over-the-top moves straight out of a Globetrotters performance.

Retro-Future Nostalgia Aesthetic: Crisp pixel art, rotoscoped-style visual filters, and a soundtrack that blends classic arcade beats with modern flair.

