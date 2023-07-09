Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Ace Fishing: Crew, Mobile

Ace Fishing: Crew Confirmed For Launch On July 20th

Com2uS is set to launch a sequel to their mobile fishing series, as Ace Fishing: Crew is headed to iOS and Android devices.

Com2uS confirmed this week that they will be launching their new fishing mobile title Ace Fishing: Crew on July 20th. The game serves as a sequel to Ace Fishing: Wild Catch, as you'll be heading out into the water to fish for rare aquatic life, as well as getting the biggest catches you can find. You can currently pre-register for the game before it comes out next Thursday, but until then, here's more info and a new trailer.

Enjoy fishing and the underwater scenery with your Crew! Ace Fishing: Crew! Alone or together, it's enjoyable! From the thrilling feeling of fishing while observing the movements of fish underwater, to the fun of cooking and selling the fish you catch! Com2uS, the leading global game developer and publisher, follows up the immersive global hit Ace Fishing: Wild Catch with a cooler full of new features, graphics, and game modes. Tame the seas with additional views and controls, marvel at nature's wonders as a day-night cycle casts new light on beautiful 3D environments, and form crews of elite fishermen and fisherwomen with unique personalities and attributes. Ace Fishing: Crew represents a new standard of excellence for realistic fishing on mobile devices.

New Ways to Play: Explore the teeming waters through different views and control methods. Upgrade crew members and equipment with in-game currency to challenge other fishing masters around the world.

