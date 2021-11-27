Achilles: Legends Untold Planning Q1 2022 Release

Dark Point Games has revealed that they are aiming to release their next game, Achilles: Legends Untold, sometime in Q1 2022. Along with the news of the release window they currently have planned, we got a new trailer for the game showing off more of the action-RPG elements and how the game will play out. This one looks pretty good, even with it being in Early Access at the moment with them constantly updating parts of the game. Enjoy the latest trailer below.

Take part in the journey of Achilles, who stands in the middle of the centuries-long conflict between Hades and Ares. The young hero is being sent to battle the War God's child – Phobos. His journey will take him to many different corners of mythological lands where he will obtain powerful artifacts that will aid him in his quest. Achilles is not alone as Hephaistos – the god of blacksmiths – is always ready to craft new weapons in exchange for materials.

Achilles: Legends Untold is an isometric action RPG game, greatly inspired by the souls-like genre and old-school hack&slash games. The players will venture through many unwelcoming locations, battling legendary creatures and trying to piece up the story of the world. The game is a bit lighter on the "souls" side, as the studio wanted to create an easy-to-learn but hard to master experience. Because of that, Achilles: Legends Untold may be enjoyed by the souls veterans and new players alike. And if help is needed, just summon your friends to play together in jolly cooperation, and explore various dungeons together.

The gameplay features enjoyable and skill-based combat, RPG elements, and resource management. Every item found on the journey might prove itself useful in creating new weapons and gear when brought back to Hephaistos. Throughout the game, players will become more and more skillful alongside the main character, gaining the ability to take on even more powerful foes! And you can be sure there are plenty of abominable and dreadful enemies that will cross your path.