Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Legends Untold, Dark Point Games

Achilles: Legends Untold Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Achilles: Legends Untold as we learn more about the upcoming action RPG title.

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games revealed new details and some fresh gameplay footage for their upcoming title Achilles: Legends Untold. The team released a ton of new notes about the game, which we have for you below for you to pour over, as they are giving players a proper introduction to the game and its mechanics while it still sits in Early Access. The video provides over 12 minutes of footage for you to check out as you see the improvements the team has slowly been making to the game, which as of right now, still doesn't have a Version 1.0 release date. Enjoy the new content!

"Combat, a central feature of gameplay, proves this premise best. In Achilles, you can die in a multitude of ways – swarmed by skeletons, blown to bits by an exploding barrel, or expiring from unremoved statuses like poison or bleeding that deal damage over time. Unlike in most action RPGs, combat in Achilles doesn't depend on carelessly storming through hordes of enemies. Launching a "road roller" mode won't lead you anywhere except to your death. Fights are small-scale and focus should be on delivering well-thought-out moves. Any attack you make won't get passed unnoticed by your enemies, who will try to surround you or deal a blow at the moment you least expect it."

"Keen-eyed archers are not Stormtroopers from Star Wars; their arrows mercilessly remind you to roll or cover yourself with a shield. Armored undead, though slow in movements, are clad in iron from top to bottom, leaving only their backs vulnerable. Wolves, on the other hand, attack in packs and do a hit-and-run tactic, inflicting bleeding statuses. The diversity of foes and combat styles encourages you to watch and learn to achieve victory. While regular enemies in large groups pose a challenge even to veteran ARPG players, Achilles introduces several bosses – powerful individual opponents with their own life bars and unique, deadly combat patterns. With the release of the full game, you will be able to face one of the new bosses, the mythical Minotaur."

"Wielding a giant axe, the half-man, half-bull is the guardian of a network of pathways and corridors in the ancient Labirnyth – a new, explorable location in the game. The Minotaur impresses not only with his terrifying stature but also with a set of unique fighting skills. His melee blows are devastating on their own and extremely difficult to dodge. If you try to keep the monster in the distance, however, he will bring a crushing avalanche upon you, forcing you to roll and eventually face him in melee again. These are just some of the abilities you can expect when you finally face him! By introducing this enemy, Dark Point Games wants to tell players: this is one of the ultimate challenges you can overcome only if you pay super attention and use all the combat knowledge you have gained thus far. Fights in Achilles encourage observation and persistence, but the game also spices them with random enemy behavior. The proprietary artificial intelligence system, GAIA (Group Action AI), makes opponents work together and take advantage of their surroundings to deliver coordinated attacks on the player. Such special moves cannot be easily predicted and countered, which makes fights even more natural and challenging."

"Keeping your eyes peeled during combat is one thing, but in Achilles: Legends Untold, you also want to stay aware when exploring the diverse landscapes of Ancient Greece. A side path covered with leaves and branches often leads you to a hidden prize or an ambush site of overgrown, poison-inflicting spiders. Climbing up the mountain pass may seem like a relief after hours spent in shadowed dungeons only until you spot a griffon charging at you from afar. Though the world of Achilles is strewn with dangers at every step, the way locations were created can give hints of what types of enemies you can expect."

"Across the game world, players can also find chests with engraved symbols on them. To open the lock and put your hands on the prize, you must look for the same symbols scattered across the area and trigger them. They are not easy to spot and usually hang from columns, trees, or high rocks, but on the other hand – what's more satisfying than using your superhuman skills and throwing your shield around like Captain America? The world of Achilles: Legends Untold is full of perils you will face at any corner. And though dying is a natural part of gameplay, treat it as a way to improve yourself. With each failure comes knowledge you can reforge to become a better warrior. Through patience and awareness, you learn how to survive and spot hidden prizes rewarding you for all the toil, sweat, and tears you leave on the field of battle."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!