AEW Fight Forever Releases New Gameplay Trailer Get a better look at AEW Fight Forever in the latest trailer, showing off comparisons between the real-life show and the game.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's Co. have released a new trailer this week for AEW Fight Forever, as we patiently wait for the game to provide a release date. The trailer was originally shown on AEW Dynamite during one of the commercial breaks and then fully revealed during IGN Fan Fest this weekend, as the company finally released it for the public today on their YouTube channel. The trailer shows Bryan Danielson facing off against "Hangman" Adam Page as they recap the fight the two had last year while Hangman was still the AEW Champion back in January 2022. You can see them compare moves both men carried out in real life being a part of the video game, as they basically show you how they've tried to make everything about this feel like you're playing an episode of the show. Enjoy the trailer below while we wait to see when the game will come out.

"Developed by YUKE's Co. Ltd, AEW: Fight Forever is the arcade wrestler that harkens back to the Golden Age of wrestling games. Players can look forward to pulling off the most current wrestling moves seen on wildly popular AEW programming. This, in addition to innovative tandem offensive moves. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types, and even some good ol' fashioned, unsanctioned fun await!"

Match Types

Single Matches

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Matches

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons)

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career Mode: Wide Range of Customization Modes

Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

Custom Move-Sets

Custom Entrances

Custom Teams

Custom Arenas

Online Multiplayer

Leaderboards