Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Wildlife Studios | Tagged: AFK Football, Mobile

AFK Football Confirms Mobile Release This September

Wildlife Studios are still taking pre-registration for AFK Football, as the game now has an official release date set for mobile.

Wildlife Studios confirmed this week that they have an official release date for AFK Football, set to be released next month. The game will be released on September 13th for both iOS and Android, as the game is still signing people up on their website before the launch happens. We got the latest details and trailer for you below.

"Players will face off in fierce global competition, become strategic masterminds, and immerse themselves into the captivating narratives behind each of the meticulously designed stars. Fusing RPG, simulator, and management elements, AFK Football players of all levels will have fun as they embark on their epic journey to world football domination."

Strategic Gameplay – Gameplay is fast-paced and dynamic with 5v5 matches that last only 45 seconds. Players will need to devise unique strategies and combos to not only take on the competition but to take over the world.

Gameplay is fast-paced and dynamic with 5v5 matches that last only 45 seconds. Players will need to devise unique strategies and combos to not only take on the competition but to take over the world. Build an All-Star Team – Each character comes with different rarities, powers, and abilities that can be upgraded as players progress. Players will need to take character synergies, counters, pacing, stats, traits, and skills into play in order to assemble the most powerful team.

Each character comes with different rarities, powers, and abilities that can be upgraded as players progress. Players will need to take character synergies, counters, pacing, stats, traits, and skills into play in order to assemble the most powerful team. Kick Off With Different Gameplay Modes – Gameplay modes include Tournaments, Challenges, PvE, PvP, and Super Cups. Whether it's challenging friends or football managers around the world, players will be able to push their teams to the limit as they climb the leaderboards.

Gameplay modes include Tournaments, Challenges, PvE, PvP, and Super Cups. Whether it's challenging friends or football managers around the world, players will be able to push their teams to the limit as they climb the leaderboards. Forge Alliances – Players can join guilds and cooperate with their teammates to flex their management genius and further propel their team to the top of the football world.

Players can join guilds and cooperate with their teammates to flex their management genius and further propel their team to the top of the football world. Club Customization – Team owners can unleash boundless creativity and refine their All-Star team to reflect their unique style.

Team owners can unleash boundless creativity and refine their All-Star team to reflect their unique style. Immersive Story – Each character has their own personality and backstory. Players can plunge into the lore of AFK Football as they uncover the dreams, challenges, and triumphs of each of their stars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!