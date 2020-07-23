After Years Of Requests We're Finally Getting A New Fable Game

Finally, after years of begging and demanding and just pouring our hearts out, we're finally getting a new Fable video game on Xbox Series X. Playground Games had the surprise of the day by releasing a trailer at the end of the Xbox Games Showcase, in what looked like it could have been any fantasy video game trailer… until the toad ate the fairy. The minute that took place, we all knew before the title even hit the screen, we were getting a brand new Fable game. Which has been a long-time coming for fans of the series. Depending on the kind of fan you are, the last time we had a proper game in the series was either in 2012 with Fable: The Journey, or if you despise that game like some do, then it would be Fable III from 2010. Either way, it has been a while since we've had a proper adventure title in the franchise that wasn't a re-release or tied to a card game.

Unfortunately, because the announcement is so new, we don't know all that much about it. In fact, just the idea that we got this teaser trailer was so out-of-the-blue, we're not expecting to hear anything more about this game until E3 2021. Because let's be honest, if there was anything more to talk about, it seems pretty reasonable that they would have mentioned it during what is essentially Xbox's biggest promotional vehicle of the year without a convention. It's pretty clear that the next time we hear anything significant about this new Fable game, it will be after the Xbox Series X launches this holiday season. Until that actually happens, kick back and enjoy the latest trailer for what we hope will be an epic and hilarious adventure.